It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Gour Campbell on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Newport Health Care Center, Newport Vt. She was born on January 18, 1927 in Lyndon Center to Ernest and Erma Lee Gour. When she was 10 the family moved to Newport where she attended school graduating from Newport High School.



She went on to marry John Campbell. This marriage produced six children. Her family was always her main priority and she loved it when the kids and their friends would congregate at the house. You could always count on her having plenty of her famous chocolate chip cookies to share with one and all.



They spent summers at their cottage on the lake where she handled rentals for the other cottages. During this time they made many new friends from far and away who remain friends to this day. Once again her home was the gathering place for everybody.



As her family grew, she started work for the North Country Hospital Building Fund. Following that job she went on to work for the US Government ASCS Agency where she retired after 20+ years. She helped many farmers with various programs available to them.



In addition to her devotion to her family, Bernice enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. She always had a sharp mind and liked getting together with anyone willing to play a quick game or two. We will miss those times…



She is survived by her children: David Campbell (Nancy), Janice Urie (David), James Campbell (Kim), Karen Bacon (Bart), son-in-law Robert Green, Sheila Taylor, and by her grandchildren: Derek Green (Janelle), Kristin Theriault, Heather Urie, Ethan Bacon, Peter Urie, Lindi Mitsou (Chris), Kara Morin (Shane), Chris Channell (Roxanne), Andrea Hawli (Rani), Debbie Collins and Chris Sanville. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Abigail and John Tyler Green, Dominic, Drew and Willa Theriault, Kain and Eric Bacon, Oliver Urie, Holly Morin, Connor Mitsou, Chase and Faye Channell, Aya and Olivia Hawli, Tawnee and Taylor Collins and Hunter and Meadow Sanville, her sister-in-laws, Marilyn Gour and Dolores Lantagne (Clarence). She also leaves a very special niece, Michelle McCall (Wally) and several nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family, Michelle Gosselin (Mike), Chase and Faith Gosselin, Matthew Poutre (Jenna), Jaida and Henry Poutre and Marc Poutre.



She was predeceased by her former husband, John Campbell, her children, Peter Campbell and Joan Green, as well as her grandson, Tyler Green. She was also predeceased by her former partner, Richard Catani and her siblings, Carolyn, Evelyn, Mildred, George, Maurice, Edith, Lucille, Harold and Richard.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



The family wishes to thank all the staff at Newport Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion they gave our Mom and family. She truly loved so many of you that it's impossible to name you all. Thank you for being there for her!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store