After fighting courageously for a year and a half, Betsy L Carter, 56 of Newport VT, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 peacefully at her home. Betsy Carter (Norris) was born August 15, 1962 to Raymond and Bertha Norris.

Betsy was a very talented cook and shared her special gift with several restaurants throughout Orleans County over her lifetime. Those who had the pleasure of working with her and sampling her food, would tell you that her food made you feel like you were at home. Betsy had a way of making new friends she met feel like family and she "adopted" many "kids" throughout her life. We never knew who would be at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, she truly had a kind heart. She also enjoyed the water and the outdoors and was a regular on our annual Connecticut River canoe trip.

Betsy is survived by her boyfriend, James Wright of Newport VT. Her sons, Nathan Carter of Newport Center and Patrick Uhsmann & daughter-in-law Annette Cota of Brownington VT. Also, her beloved grandson Oliver Uhsmann & granddaughter Madyson Carter. Brother, James Norris of Troy VT, sisters Rae Rappold and her husband Michael of Cambridge VT, Cynthia Rice and her husband Michael of Lyndonville VT and Jody Heath and her husband Russ of Fort Ann, NY, many

nieces and nephews and many, many special friends. She was predeceased by her parent's, Raymond & Bertha Norris, ex-husband Reginald Carter and special friend Lynn Applebee.

In true Betsy fashion, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 starting at 4pm at the American Legion Post 21 in Newport VT. All are welcome, come share a story and listen to the band play some of her favorite songs. Donations for Betsy will go to the Halo Foundation. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 6, 2019