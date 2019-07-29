|
|
Beverly J (Sinon) Duchesneau died peacefully at home after a long illness on July 25, 2019. She was 66 years old. Bev was born on June 6, 1953 in Newport Vermont to John D and Pauline Sinon (Daniels). Bev attended school at Lake Region High School and later received an associate degree from Community college of Vermont. Bev & her mother Pauline were the first mother - daughter combination to graduate together from CCV. Bev was a caring and gentle soul. These traits served her well as she embarked on a career in the social services that spanned some 45 years, serving the less advantaged and marginalized in the Northeast Kingdom. She worked at various times for OCCSA, NECKA, NETO and CVOEO administering the LIHEAP fuel program.
Bev loved her flowers and found beauty is all of life! Her home in East Albany was a testament to this both inside and out. Her gardens were carefully and artfully built with an eye for beauty and a haven for birds. The birds loved her gardens, especially her hummingbirds which were rumored to be individually named. Her yard and gardens were recognized by the National Wildlife Federation. Bev also loved collecting knick-knacks and collectibles, filling her house with eclectic and unique pieces. She found beauty and purpose in all things.
Bev is survived by her husband of 32 years Phil Duchesneau of Albany, her son Steven Martineau and wife Toni of Virginia Beach Virginia and stepson Aaron Duchesneau (Essex). She also is survived by her mother Pauline Sinon from Newport Vt. She was predeceased by her Father John Sinon. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Willoughby Newport, Katherine (Doug Lay) Newport Ctr, Madelyn Sinon and Partner (Mike Manning) Morrisville. Nieces and Nephews are Ann Gonyaw (Steve Gonyaw), Heidi Willoughby (Jessica) Alaska, Devin Lay and Derick Lay Lakewood Ranch Florida. She also leaves the other love of her life, her cat Willy.
Funeral services will be held in Irasburg, Vermont at St John Vianney at 11:00 on Tuesday July 30. There will be no calling hours, private burial will be in the St John of The Cross Cemetery on the Creek Road at the convenience of the family. A light lunch will be available at the Creek Road Barn immediately following the service, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on July 30, 2019