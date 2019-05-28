Services Curtis-Britch Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport , VT 05855 (802) 334-6756 Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Alexander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Louise (Turnbull) Alexander

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beverly Louise Alexander went home to be with her Savior on May 4, 2019 at age 96. She was born on October 26, 1922 to Leon and Beatrice Stearns Turnbull in Orleans, Vermont. She was raised in Orleans at the Turnbull family home, graduating from Orleans High School, class of 1940. At OHS Bev enjoyed sports and was captain of the girls' basketball team. In winters she spent many happy hours skating on the outdoors ice rink, an activity she continued into adulthood. In summers Bev would stay at the family camp on Lake Willoughby, becoming a strong swimmer.

In early 1942 Beverly married Edward Sears Alexander, a native of Irasburg. He was class of 1939 at Orleans High School. Bev left the U. of Vermont to marry him while he was a cadet at Norwich University. Edward graduated from Norwich in March of 1943, was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant 90 days later. He was then sent to England where he served nearly three years in the U.S. Army during World War 11. Bev was able to be with him for several months before he was shipped overseas.

Three children were born to Edward and Beverly Alexander: Stephen (Sandra) of Bremerton, Washington and their four children, the late Nathan, Rachel, Andrew and Sarah; James (Beverley) of Berkshire, Vermont and their two children, Jo Laggis and James; and Mary Louise Harper of Ennis, Texas and her three children, Rob, Kate and George. She also leaves numerous great-grandchildren. While her children were growing up in Orleans, Bev was always supportive of her children's activities, volunteering at their school events, chaperoning their field trips and attending their sports events.

Bev was a lifelong member of the Orleans United Church. She contributed by teaching Sunday School, chairing chicken pie suppers and she was always the first responder when help was needed. She was a lifelong member of the Orleans Country Club, where she played golf regularly in the Summer months and frequently served on the board of of the club. She played in the Women's Twilight League into her early 80s.

Bev enjoyed reading and watching special sports events on TV such as the annual Masters Golf Tournament. Together with Edward, many Saturday evenings were spent playing duplicate bridge. Bev also enjoyed assisting Edward with the business of the Orleans Cemetery Association.

Beginning in about 1983, upon Edward's retirement from the Howard National Bank, Beverly traveled south with him for the winter months to Homestead, Florida where they were blessed with many snowbird friends. The yearly sojourns to south Florida came to an end shortly after the passing of Edward in 2002, after a marriage of 60+ years. The Bel-Aire retirement facility in Newport, Vermont eventually became her home, where she received excellent care and made many more friends with both residents and staff.

Bev's family and friends will always remember her as a strong woman of faith, "immovable and steadfast." (1 Corinthians 15:58) She knew that nothing she did for the Lord (or others) was ever useless or in vain. She was able to be positive with everyone in all circumstances. She is free of pain, in heaven with Jesus and reunited with her husband and her father and mother. There will be a memorial service at the Orleans Federated Church at 11 a.m. on June 4t.h, 2019. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries