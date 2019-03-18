Beverly (Nault) Robitaille, 91, went to rest with the Lord on March 14, 2019.

She was born to the late Frank and Lena (Garey) Nault, on February 9, 1928 in Lyndonville, VT. Beverly graduated from Barton Academy in 1946 where she was proud to be a cheerleader. On June 25, 1949, she married Harvey Robitaille, the love of her life, who survives her. Beverly took much pride in her career as a Nurse's Aide at Orleans County Memorial and North Country Hospital where she eventually worked as an radiology department assistant. She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion Auxiliary. Bev's role as a cheerleader continued as she became very involved in Girl Scouts right along with her girls and transported her boys to Jay Peak for skiing with her youngest son riding next to her the whole way. She loved knitting and sewing. She had a love for animals. Bev enjoyed fishing, hiking, and doing other things outside with her family including family cookouts and trips to Maine. She had a love of music including playing the piano with her grandchildren. She was sure to give a big smile to anyone she met and would always stand in the window waving good-bye to her visitors as they left.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Harvey Robitaille, of Newport, VT, her children: Anne Robitaille of FL; Robin Robitaille and his wife Gail of Barton, VT; Judith Robitaille-Dunklee and her husband Stan of Barton, VT; Pamela Emery and her husband Howard of Newport Center, VT; Anthony Robitaille and his wife Stephanie of Williston, VT; Joseph Robitaille and his wife Robin of Milton, VT; and Timothy Robitaille of Newport, VT. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition, Beverly is survived by her brothers Donald Nault, Ralph Nault and Roy Nault along with her sister, Millie Nault-Gero. Beverly was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille Dowhen and Gloria Boulanger, and her sister-in-law, Dee Nault.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newport. In lieu of sending flowers, the family encourages people to make memories by getting outside to spend time with their families, cook a favorite old recipe, and plant a tree or go for a hike in memory of Bev's sweet soul. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 19, 2019