Blaine Ivan Buck, 87, passed away at home on April 29, 2020 in Mt. Vernon Ohio. He was born on a dairy farm in East Charleston, Vermont. He grew up in East Granby, Connecticut and graduated from Simsbury High School. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith (Didi). He is also survived by Tracey Goggin (Tim), Carrie Buck, Ronald Buck, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Blaine and Didi moved to Norwalk, Ohio and raised their family. He retired from General Motors after 41 years. He was an avid bicycle rider and loved history. He and Didi crisscrossed the country after they retired, travelling with their camper between Vermont, Florida and Ohio. They moved to Mt. Vernon to be between their children in Columbus and Medina.

Blaine loved bolo ties and wore them often. He cared deeply for his country, loved the Red Sox, Vermont, and his family.

A private service will be held later. Internment will be in East Charleston, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your locate VFW or Boys Town of Nebraska.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Buck family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dilley-Lasater Funeral Home
S Church St
Bladensburg, OH 43005
(740) 668-2191
