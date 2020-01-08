|
|
Bob H. Pickel, age 92, passed on to Glory on December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving daughter, Merry Arace, Sacred Journey Hospice, and Brookdale Senior Living staff. Bob was born in Westmore, VT on November 28, 1927 to Mabel and Morris Pickel.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life Arlene S. Pickel, wife, David R. Pickel, son, and his first wife, Joyce. He leaves behind daughters Merry (Art) Arace of Newnan, GA, Sherry (Al) Wiedmeyer of Bonita Springs, FL and son, Stephen (Susan) Pickel of Sautee GA, 4 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces.
Bob was a remarkable man. He grew up in an era when you needed something you didn't buy it, you made it. Therefore, he became a man of many talents. He grew up to be a master carpenter and builder. Bob's hobbies included restoring old cars, building both life sized and model boats, and listening to Big Band music, just to name a few.
A public memorial service will be held on January 14, 2019 at 2 P.M., at Brookdale Senior Living complex, 355 Millard Farm Ind'l Blvd., Newnan where he resided. McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 9, 2020