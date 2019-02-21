Bradley Stephen Bowen, 49, of Newport, Vermont passed away on February 21, 2019 in Newport. He was born on August 26, 1969 in Newport, beloved son of Leonard and Connie (Handy) Bowen.

Bradley liked music and did some DJ work in the area and loved to be around and tell jokes. He liked carpentry work and also worked as a mechanic at his parent's home in Derby. He also worked for Maurice Pouliot at Adrien's Auto service and for the Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, both for several years. He went traveling with his mother and was very proud of his grandchildren "Little People". He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Nicholas Bowen of Newport, Vermont and Katelyn Bowen of Derby, Vermont by his grandchildren: Mallarie, Ellie, and Elaina, by his siblings: Brian Bowen and his wife Kathy of VA, Brice Bowen of CO, Wanda Swett of Newport, VT, and Tina Bowen of Newport, VT, by 5 nieces: Stephanie Swett of Newport Center, VT, Kristen Bowen of Newport, VT, Brandi Swett of Newport, VT, Hannah Bowen of VA, Ashley Brisco of Barre, VT, and by his nephew Noah Bowen of VA.

Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Monday February 25, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Derby with the Rev. Laurence Wall officiating.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 22, 2019