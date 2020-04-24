|
Brandy L. Beaudry (born Pauline Anna Beaudry), 63, of Burlington, Vt, formerly of Irasburg, Vt, left her body peacefully on April 18th, 2020 while her loving daughter held her hand, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on August 11th, 1956 to Rene` and Katherine (Mason) Beaudry in Irasburg, Vt. Brandy graduated from North Country Union High School and then enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard. After many years of service, she went on to blue-print and engineer airplane parts, and then served as a Correctional Officer in Waterbury, Vt. In 2002, ready for a career change, Brandy graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Human Services and went on to work as a case manager for NECKA in Newport, Vt. Brandy had laid down roots in 1992 and raised her Daughter in North Troy, Vt until 2007. Then, in an effort to remain close to her Daughter during her college years, she sacrificed her love for country living and moved out of the Northeast Kingdom to relocate to Chittenden 'this place is so loud' County. Brandy was a dedicated and loving Mother, and 'Meme`', to her only child and grandchild. She was a natural beauty, with eyes so brown they appeared purple, intelligent, as well as a disciplined and hard worker; always seeing a task through to its finish. She was exceptionally tidy, organized and prepared. Brandy enjoyed the outdoors; camping, boating, fishing and hiking. She was also an exceptional cook, and took pride in preparing get-togethers for her loved ones. Brandy was a proud Native American with lineage from the Algonquin Mic'mac tribe. Following her Native customs, she would never let you leave her home without a gift of appreciation for sharing your time with her, and she fed everyone who came through her doors. She loved photography, music, dancing, drawing, and toward the end of her life she became quite talented with a crochet hook. Brandy was a free spirit, and fiercely independent; always marching to the beat of her own drum, and preferred to tackle hands-on tasks herself rather than hire someone else to do it. She handled not only her battle with cancer, but her entire life, with a joyous smile, perseverance, strength and grace. Now at peace with the Great Spirit, she will be sorely missed, probably mythologized, but never forgotten. ? She is survived by her loving Daughter, Samantha Wright and Grandaughter Audrina Wright of Burlington, Vt. Her Brother, Albert (and sister-in-law Marie) Beaudry of Irasburg, Vt. Her Neices, Miranda Beaudry of Irasburg, Vt. and Laurie Beaudry of Brownington, Vt, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, as well as her former spouse and father of her daughter, James L. Wright of Newport, Vt, whom she remained friends with and continued to spend many Birthday's & Holiday's with up to her last Thanksgiving, when she still felt well enough to travel.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rene` and Catherine (Mason) Beaudry of Irasburg, Vt, and her brother Robert 'Bob' Beaudry of Irasburg, Vt. ??A memorial service in Honor of Brandy's life, open to the public, will be announced by her family as soon as restrictions for group gatherings are lifted.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 25, 2020