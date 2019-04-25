Brian DuMoulin, 73, well known

businessman of Morgan, Vt., Ayer's Cliff, Quebec and Picton, Ontario passed on to be with the Lord suddenly March 11th at the Belleville Hospital in Belleville, Ontario.

He was born on January 10th, 1946 in Newport to Wilfred and Bella (Boisclair) DuMoulin of Beebe, Quebec.

He married Joan Jordan of Morgan, Vt. who survives him. They had 53 years of marriage in which they were never apart from each other.

He graduated from Sherbrooke Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrician for many years in Sherbrooke, Montreal, and Gagnonville, Quebec.

He worked as a draftsman at BF Goodrich in Waterville for 5 years. Following this he became self–employed. He was a well known antique dealer, auctioneer, dog breeder, and landlord. He purchase and restored many historical properties including the Groves apartment House, Café DuMoulin, Border house in Stanstead, Seymour Lake Lodge and many rentals.

His last purchase was a 1820 cannery, warehouse located on a large pier extending into Lake Ontario which the family now use as a cottage residence.

He spent many miles traveling the waters between Maine, Florida and the Bahamas with his 41' sailboat, MARANTHA. He was very active with Christian Boaters Association and Gospel Ship Ministry outreach out of Boot Key Harbor, Marathon, Florida. He also was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips with a motor home.

He is survived by his wife, Joan DuMoulin of Picton, Ontario; by his son Troy DuMoulin and his wife, Christine of Oshawa. He leaves a daughter, Kimberly DuMoulin Lavoie and husband Douglas of Kingston, Ontario; by his grandchildren Caleb, Noah and Jordan DuMoulin; by his grandchildren Joshua, Rachelle, Christopher, Ashley and Kevin Lavoie of Kingston, Ontario and 4 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sibling, Claire DuMoulin Studer of Belleville, Illinois and two nieces; by his in-laws Jean Jordan, Jim Jordan, Carol Pare, Janice Jordan, and Kathleen Audet Provost. He had many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:00 at Cass Funeral home in Stanstead, Quebec on June 8th where a celebration of life will be held. Should friends desire contribution to his memory may be made to a local animal humane society or to the Billy Graham Society Samaritan Purse Canada