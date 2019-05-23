Braintree, VT

BRUCE A. DAWSON, 85, of Braintree died Monday night, May 20, 2019 at Gifford Medical Center.

He was born April 6, 1934 in St. Johnsbury; the son of Clark A. and Margaret (LaBounty) Dawson. He was raised in North Troy and attended University of Vermont. He had lived in Rochester and Woodstock before moving to Randolph in 1970. Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason in Troy & Middlebury. He began his career as a Game Warden for the State of Vermont in 1960 and was Assistant Director of Law Enforcement for Vermont Fish and Game Department from 1984 until his retirement in 1996.

Survivors include his daughters Brenda K Dawson of Burlington and Donarae Dawson of Warren; 4 grandchildren, Brooke Haslam Calhoun and husband Matt, Trevor Cook and partner Elizabeth Comitz, Sean Cook, and Elizabeth Crocket; 2 great-grandchildren Louisa and Bodie Calhoun; 2 nieces Judy Dawson Poirier and husband Dave and Betty Dawson Lacoss and husband Mike. He was predeceased by his former wife Winsome Wallace (Dawson) in June 2018. He will be remembered for his smile, sparkling blue eyes, his generosity to others, and the love he had for his children and grandchildren.

Memorial Services and military honors will be held at 9am Tuesday, June 18th at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center, with Pastor Thomas Harty officiating. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Randolph Fish and Game Club.

