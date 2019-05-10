Bruce Barnett, 72, of North Troy, Vermont passed away on May 5, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, after losing his battle with dementia. He was born on August 18, 1946 in Newport to Roy and Marie (Young) Barnett. On June 29, 1968 he married Ann Murphy who survives him.

He was a part owner of Barnett's Inc, and was their sole truck driver. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, shooting sports, loved his job driving truck and tinkering on anything mechanical. He was a longtime member of the N.C. U.H.S. school board, and Troy zoning board. He was a member and treasurer of the North Troy Fire Department and coached elementary school soccer.

He loved his family and granddaughters. He was a member of the Order of the Elks # 2155 and the American Legion Post 28 of North Troy, VT.

He is survived by his wife Ann Barnett of North Troy, Vermont, by his son Brad Barnett and his wife Robin of Swanton,VT by his grandchildren: Brooke and Morgan Barnett, by his brother Bart Barnett and his wife Susan of North Troy, VT, by his nieces Sarah Barnett and her husband Jim Parker, Betsy Barnett and her husband Chris Saunders. He is also survived by his in-laws, Michael and Deborah Murphy, Katherine Murphy and her husband Ryan Butler, Kristy Ellis and her husband Steve, Tracey Roberts and her husband Dennis, Mary Davis and her husband Blaine, by his nephews Jared Davis and partner Tracey Gooley, Ethan Davis and partner Lyndsay Martin.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell with the Rev.Leo Bilodeau officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Missisquoi Ambulance Service, P.O.Box 131, Troy, VT 05868, in lieu of flowers. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.