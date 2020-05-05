Bruce M. Tinker
1938 - 2020
Bruce M. Tinker, 82, of Barton, VT passed away suddenly on April 25, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1938 to the late Floyd and Doris (Bowman) Tinker.

Bruce loved to take joy rides and go gallivanting around the Northeast Kingdom. He deeply cherished driving his car. His family truly enjoyed his company for family gatherings. Before his retirement, he was a dedicated employee at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans, VT for 42 years.

He is survived by his children: Eugene Tinker and his significant other Stephanie Gee, Susan Cloutier and her husband Michael, his grandchildren: Rebecca and her husband Chad Saari, Samantha Tinker, Zachary Tinker, Christopher Wells, Geromy Wells, and Alexandria Cloutier, by his great grandchildren: Tommy, Geno and Paige Saari, Avah Frasca, Joshua, Brooke and Melanie Wells, and Jazmin Wells.

He was predeceased by his son Homer Tinker and his two brothers Ralph and Dale Tinker.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Orleans Essex V.N.A. and Hospice, Inc, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
