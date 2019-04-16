Newport Daily Express Obituaries
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Camille Favreau
More Obituaries for Camille Favreau
Camille C. Favreau


1947 - 2019
Camille C. Favreau Obituary
Camille C. Favreau, 72, of Derby Line, Vermont passed away suddenly on April 11, 2019 in Newport. He was born on April 2, 1947 in Derby to Honore and Marie (Poirier) Favreau.
Camille was a dairy farmer most of his life. He loved to sugar in the Spring, enjoyed his cats and dogs, gardening, picking raspberries sand blueberries, fishing, watching wildlife especially deer and geese , watching movies and playing pool.
He is survived by his companion Anne Chalifour of Holland, Vermont, and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Violet Chaput, Rene, Elia, Robert, Paul, and Roger Favreau.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call at on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment in St. Edward's Cemetery, Derby Line. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 17, 2019
