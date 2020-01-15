|
|
Carol L. Kellaway, 84, of Newport passed away on January 13, 2020 in Newport, VT. She was born on September 11, 1935 in Newport, VT to the late Clifton King and Faye Kennison.
Carol attended Newport High School, was a self-employed real estate broker for many years. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Carol loved her horses which led her to start Derby Downs Stable with her longtime friend Mable Bostwick.
She is survived by her children Loray Cote and her husband John of Newport, VT, Robin Loveless of Rogers, AR, Lynn Rogers and her husband Kimball of Mangnolia, KY, and Peter Kellaway and his wife Christina of Derby, VT, grandchildren Ryan Cote of Newport, VT, Jonathan Cote and his wife Tara of Derby, VT, April Kneller and her husband Andy of Rogers, AR, Amanda Roberts of Derby, VT, Christopher Roberts of Derby, VT and Charli Kellaway of Derby, VT, great grandchildren Dawson and Jordan Cote, Jackson Kneller and Amelia Cote.
She was predeceased by her parents Faye Libby and Clifton King.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT, 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020