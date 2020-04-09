|
|
Carolyn Kelley-Carter, 79, of Newport Center, VT, passed away on April 3rd, 2020 in Newport. She was born on August 8th, 1940 to the parents of Alton and Jennie (Handy) Carter of North Troy, VT.
Carolyn worked as an LNA at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home as well as Newport Plastics. She enjoyed being outdoors doing the things she loved like fishing, hunting, and camping. Carolyn also enjoyed playing bingo and cooking.
She is survived by her fiancé Joseph Marcoux of Newport Center, VT, daughter Tammy Kelley of Browington, VT, her grandchildren Justin Lamonda of Conventry, VT, Brandie Lamonda of Texas, Mandie-Rae Perry of Burlington, VT, Seanna Kelley of Browington, VT, also by many Great grandchildren, and one niece Paula Clifton of Fraukewing, TN.
She was predeceased by her parent's, and brother Alton Cater Jr.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 10, 2020