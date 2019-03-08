Cecile M. Aubin, 60, of Derby, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2019 in Peacham, Vermont. She was born on February 3, 1959 in Quebec, Canada to Andrea (Arel) Aubin and the late Fernand Aubin.

Cecile enjoyed her many years of farming with her family. She was also a caregiver for the Vergennes Residential Care, in Vergennes, Vermont. Cecile had a big heart and loved sharing time with family and friends. Her passions included sharing her love with her animals and playing her accordion. She was always excited to proudly play for family and at nursing homes.

She is survived by her mother Andrea Aubin of Derby, Vt, and was predeceased by her father Fernand Aubin.

Survived by her Children: Aaron Chapdelaine and his wife Emmi of Brownington, Vt, Spryng Chapdelaine and her husband Chris of North Troy, Vt, and Eve Chapdelaine and companion Billy of Rutland, VT, by her grandchildren: Aeriel, Xaviar, Zander, Demetrius, Keiser, Audrey, Castiel, Freya, Angel, Trinity, and Liliana, by her siblings: Dennis Aubin and his wife Sherry of Derby, VT, Micheline Stone and husband Brian of Derby, VT, Suzanne Marsh of Newport, VT, Lise Chapdelaine and John Brock of Irasburg,VT, and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with the Rev. Fred Barker officiating. Friends may call on Friday March 15, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary