|
|
Charles ("Charlie") Frank Whitaker died peacefully in his Irasburg, VT home on March 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Charles was born in Brattleboro, Vermont on November 25, 1926, the son of Wilbur and Maude (Russell) Whitaker. At the age of eight after the tragic loss of his father, Charles and his siblings moved with their mother to his Grandpa and Grandma Russell's home in South Strafford, VT. Surely it was there he developed his love of work horses, as he drove horses to deliver apples, cream and potatoes.
Charlie graduated from Thetford Academy in 1944. Charlie served in the Army as a heavy machine gunner in Company M, 31st Infantry. He arrived in Okinawa just before the Japanese surrendered, and later served in Korea.
After the war, Charlie attended Lyndon Normal School and soon after graduation got a teaching and coaching job. He taught and coached many different sports in Newport, Hardwick and Orleans, but basketball was his favorite. He was known as a tough coach who told his players, "Never Quit!" Charlie had a passion for sports and later earned his Master's Degree in Physical Education at Ithaca College.
Charlie taught for 17 years before leaving teaching and taking up work with US Customs. He worked there until retirement age. During those years, Charlie also took up raising dairy heifers, which he continued into his 90's. He was known for his meticulous science around breeding, producing many quality animals.
Charlie's favorite passion in his later years was horse pulling. He and his friend and pulling partner, Marc Farrell competed in horse pulls across New England with his pair(s) of Belgians.
Charlie is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Whitaker of Keene, NH and Ervin (Buster) Needham of South Strafford, VT, as well as a sister-in-law Ardel Whitaker of Hyde Park, VT. Charlie is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, and a large network of family, friends and former students/athletes. Additionally, Charlie is survived by Richard, Dinah, Rachelle and Ryan Cotnoir, his housemates and long-time close friends. Charlie loved his people.
Charlie was predeceased by siblings Gerald Whitaker (and Charlotte), Louise Bailey (and Bill) Howard Whitaker, Josephine Engberg (and Eric) Gene (Peanut) Needham, Jean Whittemore (and Winston), and infant siblings Geraldine Whitaker and Melvin Needham. He was also predeceased by his sisters-in-law Mary Whitaker and Wanda Needham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Northeast Kingdom Pulling Association 2919 Burke Hollow Rd West Burke, Vt 05871 c/o Lisa Patridge.
A viewing will take place at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home 37 Lake Rd, Newport, VT from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday March 7, 2020. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday March 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the River of Life Church on Route 14 in Irasburg, VT. Spring interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Strafford, VT.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 4, 2020