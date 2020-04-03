|
Chloe Rose Neva Watts 1/29/1999 -3/21/2020. Daughter of Dana Chudy-Horton and Ron Horton died in her sleep on a plane while on her way home from Oglethorpe University, a place she truly loved. She was coming home to be with her family and, probably most of all, her little Jack Russell Terrier, Rain. The two of them had a girl/dog relationship that was heartwarming to watch. Rain is still waiting for Chloe to walk through that door and curls up on anything that reminds her of her "Mudder."
Chloe (Dave's Bug) is survived by her dad David Watts and wife Ramona Watts of Hawaii, her brother Colin Watts who is in the Air Force in Turkey and his Wife Ashley and Chloe's niece Elizabeth... both from San Antonio, TX, Aunt Sandy Morse, Cousins Jeremy Morse, Regina Morse and little cousin Declan of BC Canada, Uncle Kevin Chudy & Aunt Laura Miller, Aunt Tami Watts, Uncles Terry and Wayne Watts, of Oregon, and her adopted Gramma Annette Stone of Portland, OR. She is pre-deceased by Grandmothers Lela Dominy, Carolyn Chudy and Grandpa Nick Watts. The family is extensive and far apart, and many others grieve with us during this unexpected tragic event.
Chloe/Neva was a Junior at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga, where she was a Psychology major and on the Dean's List. She organized the "This is War" ( #thisIsWar ) campaign, a campaign against physical/sexual and mental abuse, through her award-winning photography works recognized at the Montgomery Arts Center in Montgomery, VT, and through Oglethorpe. https://anchellworkshops.com/2018-anchell-international-documentary-photo-scholarship/
Chloe graduated in 2017 from North Country High School in Newport, VT, and was involved in Art, theater and choir. She graduated with honors and received a full scholastic scholarship to Oglethorpe University. While there she found the complete social relationships she missed through many years of medical realignment since having a stroke during surgery at age 9. Her full medical story can be found at www.ChloeWatts.com. With all her challenges Chloe held down a full load at school, was VP of the Poets Society, worked on campus to help pay for expenses and even volunteered at an animal shelter.
Chloe was also a Make A Wish of Vermont Ambassador. Yes, Chloe was a Make A Wish kid and filled her wish at age 15 when she hugged, and then walked into the Oval Office, with President Obama. When they met it was almost like a father daughter reunion. For twenty-five minutes the two of them talked like they had known each other all their lives.
Chloe grew wonderful relationships with her suitemates... her chosen family, and "The Dweebles" as she called them, and others in the Oglethorpe community. Most notably were Preksha, Harrison, Emma, Jonathon, Ian, Raquel, Rebecca, Becky, Cameron and Lee. Locally Chloe had a vast number of special friends. Leading the way would have to be Kailyn McGregor. The list of friends would be too long and too incomplete for me to attempt to list everyone. But you know who you are. Chloe's love reached you and was undeniable. And we thank you for giving her your love.
As anyone who knew her would attest to Chloe was one of the bravest, most intelligent, most kind and caring, persons this world has known. Her humility is a standout character trait Dana most noticed. Others said she was the best listener they had ever known. She loved fully. She immersed herself in learning. She read books as fast as they were printed. She sang beautifully. She hummed all day long. She loved life even though hers' had been so savagely altered. And most of all, Chloe Loved her Mama. These two were one sole separated by the thinnest of threads. I would say they were joined at the hip. Each knew what the other needed without words. They were safe with each other's secrets. They knew before the ask. They loved each other to the blue ponies and back, and will forever.
Flowers are not needed but if you asked Chloe it would be her wish for the community to step up in the efforts of saving the lives of sheltered dogs and unsheltered people. Chloe had the biggest heart I've ever seen with regards for the underdogs of the world. Sponsoring a dog for adoption in her name would make her smile. We love and miss you lil' one.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 4, 2020