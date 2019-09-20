|
The Geiger family lost their beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin, Christopher Paul Geiger, on September 13, 2019 in Newport, Vermont. Chris was born to Erwin and Erika Geiger on February 17, 1955 in Washington D.C. Chris is remembered as a bright person and kind soul with a keen sense of humor. He suffered from several chronic illnesses throughout his life, which were ultimately responsible for his early demise. Those who knew him felt compassion for the raw deal he was dealt and admired
his valiant spirit. Despite his health issues, Chris earned a BS from Syracuse University and an MS in Environmental Health from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Chris had a happy childhood and was well-loved by his family in the US and Germany. He was happiest when he worked professionally as a toxicologist for the State of Massachusetts and other environmental consulting groups. With his family, Chris traveled the globe extensively and was fluent in three languages. He had many hobbies including bicycling, kayaking and gardening. Later in life, he moved to the Northeast Kingdom and pursued his interest in nature and landscape photography. Chris dreamed of building a cabin on the land he owned near Lake Willoughby. The Geiger family is forever grateful to the staff at Bel-Aire Health and Rehab in Newport for supporting Chris with dignity and compassionate care in the final years of his life. Surviving family includes his father Erwin Geiger and stepmother Marcia Geiger, sister Sylvia Geiger and her husband Sparky Millikin, and their children Chester Martin, Cullen Millikin, Alexie Millikin, and German cousins, Hans Geiger, Beate Stenger, Lydia Koronza, Albert Geiger, and Monica Geiger and their children. A family service will take place at a later time.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 21, 2019