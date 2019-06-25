Hector Charles Laplante, 88, of Chattanooga passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2019.

Chuck was born on May 7, 1931 in Newport, Vermont. He was the son of the late Sarah and Hector Laplante and was also preceded by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Cynthia Laplante; daughter, Lisa Laplante (Dan Case); sons, Gregory (Brenda) and Timothy Laplante; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was an Air Force veteran and served in the Korean conflict. Chuck's love for aircraft and flying led to a 31-year career with American Airlines. His career with American Airlines took him and Cynthia to Tulsa, OK where they lived and raised their family for 42 years before moving to Chattanooga, TN in 2006.

One of Chuck's favorite pastimes was sports. He was an incredible athlete and was inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame in northern Vermont for Football and Baseball. He coached football, baseball, and softball for many years and influenced hundreds of youth in the Tulsa, OK area.

His coaching style was that of discipline, pushing your own limits and hard work. He taught all that he coached, along with his children, to persevere and never give up. That self-discipline and work ethic was at the forefront of his guidance and we are all better because of his love and leadership. He set the bar high, not only for himself, but for his children and all he coached and managed. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Chattanooga Funeral Home 8214 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga TN 37421.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Stephen Catholic Church located at 7111 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga with Reverend Manuel Perez, Pastor.

Chuck was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6099. Memorials may be made in his name to the or the Knights of Columbus Council 6099, P.O. Box 21481, Chattanooga, TN. 37424.

Please share your memories of Chuck with the family

Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral, Crematory and Florist, 8214 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.