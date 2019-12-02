|
|
Claude G. Pouliot, 79 of Newport, Vermont and Bonita Springs Florida passed on Thursday, November 28th at the Jack Byrne Hospice Care in Lebanon, NH.
Claude was born in Sherbrooke, Canada on October 21st, 1940 to Jeanette (Letourneau) and Adrien Pouliot.
Claude graduated from the 8th grade from Irasburg Middle School.
Claude was married to Joan (Belyea) Pouliot for 43 years before she predeceased him in 2004. They made their home in Orleans Vermont where they raised their four children. Claude worked at family farms of Adalard and E. Earl Hacket for about 5 years and for Ethan Allan Manufacturing for 42 years prior to retiring in 1999.
Claude had a passion for sports, mostly Softball which he played in Florida right up until last March. He was an active "snow-bird" and enjoyed his Bonita Springs, Florida winter home. Claude was an active participant in the competitive softball league, where his team won the 2019 championship. He also enjoyed playing billiards, horse shoes, golf and petanque. Puzzle making was a huge pass-time of his both in Florida and Vermont. Claude enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events while in Vermont.
Claude leaves four children and their related spouses, Carmen Prive of Derby VT, Simone and Pierre Dupuis of Lincoln RI, Paula and Shawn Perron of Barton VT and Robert and Naomi Pouliot of Orleans VT. He has ten wonderful grandchildren, Samantha and Nick Prive, Caleb and Monique Dupuis, Brady and Parker Perron, Zachery, Eythan, Desiree and Shian Pouliot and three great-grandsons Michael, Killian and Wilder and a granddaughter on the way.
Claude also leaves his three siblings and families, Rene and Mireille Pouliot, Maurice and Claire Pouliot, Ghislane and Ronnnie Girouard and a special friend Miriam.
Predeceased by his wife Joan (Belyea) and his parents Jeanette and Adiren Pouliot.
A celebration of life will be planned for the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Claude's memory can be made to the Jack Byrne Hospice Care at One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 3, 2019