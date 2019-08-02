Home

1934 - 2019
Cleveland was a GSA Supervisor and Manager in Burlington, Vermont. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He possessed a dry wit, and a good sense of humor. They both will be greatly missed by their family. They are survived by their children: Michael E. Cornell and his wife Mary of Burlington, VT, and Lesa Cornell and her spouse Shannon of Sutton, VT, their grandchildren: James Michael Cornell, Victoria Kaitlin Renken, Leesa Opperman, and Samantha Opperman. They are also survived by their great grandchildren: Elliott Michael Renken, Dontae Opperman, and Lucas Opperman-Graham. Cynthia is survived by her sister Maryann Souliere. She was predeceased by her sister Earlene Rhye. Cleveland is survived by his siblings: Amos Cornell of Newport,VT, Sidney Cornell of Barton, VT, Cora Joeckel and friend of Barre, VT, June Desrochers of Brownington, VT, and Carolyn Darcy of Derby, VT, and both Cynthia and Cleveland are survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. They were predeceased by their son James Bernard Cornell. A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in their memory can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 3, 2019
