Clifford Biron, age 94 ½, passed away peacefully of natural causes while in the presence of his daughter Cynthia and son Alex at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA on January 31st 2020.
Cliff was born in Norton Vermont on July 29th, 1925. He spent his youth working on the family farm, attending school in Norton and Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School in 1944.
Just after High School he was drafted into military service, served from 1944 to 1946 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent. He was very proud of his military service, and was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #80, performing in the role of Service Officer for many years and also served as Commander.
Cliff was elected as the state representative for the town of Norton in 1948 and served for one term. At age 24 he was the youngest town representative in the state legislature. He decided that he would rather have a job that allowed him time outdoors and subsequently worked as a scaler for The Brown Company in Northern Vermont and New Hampshire for a number of years.
In 1953 he married the love of his life his wife Pauline Henry, and they were married 52 years until her death in 2005.
He worked as a Soil Conservation Aid from 1957 to 1959 when he left the job to become a US Customs Officer. He spent most of his career at the border station in Norton, VT until he retired in 1993. He was a founding member of the US Customs Honor Guard and participated for many years.
An avid lover of local history, Cliff was a dedicated historian for the Island Pond Historical Society and served as President from 1993 to 2001. For years he collaborated with his son Mark to publish newsletters featuring personal stories of local events going back to the days of the area's founding.
Cliff was also active in the town government serving on the Zoning board, and the Planning board.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his and Polly's family and hosted many meals in his home and summer cottage.
He was predeceased by his sons Christopher and Mark, daughter Lona and wife Polly.
Cliff is survived by his daughter Cynthia, son Alex, sisters Pearl Brissette, Betty Biron, Pauline Wolf and her husband Gil, brother in-law Franklin Henry, sister in-law Jeanne Henry, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad Street, Island Pond, VT on Thursday, February 6th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a funeral service will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 AM. Spring interment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Island Pond.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 5, 2020