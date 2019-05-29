Clifford D. Crowe, 70, of West Charleston, Vermont passed away on May 20, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on November 4, 1948 in Newport to Katherine (Skinner) Crowe and the late Stanley Crowe.

On August 21, 1993 he married Beth Powers who survives him.

Clifford was a self-employed auto mechanic. Cliff liked to buy and fix up old cars for resale. He liked anything with a motor and the faster, the better. He was always wheeling and dealing and found many on Craig's list that could be bought and sold. As with other members of his family, he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. One of his biggest joys in life was his family, and helping them out with various projects and organizing family gatherings and taking his mother out for dinner.

He held memberships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 and the American Legion Post 21.

He is survived by his wife Beth Crowe of West Charleston, VT, by his children: Becky Miller and friend Gene Tessier, Kimberly Bingham and her husband Jason, and Joe Crowe, by his step son Jeff Powers, by his mother Katherine Crowe, his grandchildren: Rebecca Avery and husband Brandon, Kaitlin Rice, Brianna Rice, Shawn Rice, and Nick Bingham. He is also survived by his siblings: John Crowe and his wife Collette, Jim Crowe and his wife Marlyn, Brian Crowe and wife Judy, and Alan Crowe and wife Karen, by his special friend Luke who was always with him, and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Stanley Crowe.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

