Cora Marandola
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
West Village Cemetery
West Charleston, VT
Cora Ann Marandola, 75, of Newport, VT passed away on May 16, 2019 in Newport. She was born October 8, 1943 in Newport, VT to Jay David Lyon and Luva A Gilman.
Cora worked as a Machinist for the Easton Hockey Company. She also enjoyed playing cards and going to bingo, enjoyed her cats, seeing members of her family at gatherings and visits. She loved getting out with Sally and Don to go shopping, going to McDonald's, or just going for rides, and she loved to swim when she was young.
She is survived by her brother Howard Lyon and his wife Norma from N.Y., sisters Sally Austin and her husband Don of N. Troy, VT and Joyce Raposa of MA.
She was predeceased by her brothers Jay Jr and Kendrick Lyon.
A graveside service will be at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend Michael Haddad officiating. Memorial contributions in Cora's name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. . On-line condolences at curtis-britch. com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on May 21, 2019
