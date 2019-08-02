|
Cynthia Cornell, 85, of Sutton, Vermont passed away on July 30, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, VT. She was born on December 15, 1933 in Wheelock, VT to Earl Edward Cheney and Lena Gerry. On October 13, 1955 she married Cleveland Cornell Jr. Cleveland Edward Cornell, Jr. of Sutton, Vermont passed away on July 31, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was born on November 11, 1934 in Newport, Vermont to Cleveland Edward Cornell, Sr., and Phyllis Ellenor Morse. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Cynthia was a para professional who worked at the Special Education Department at Milton Elementary School. She was a member of the Milton Women's Club. She was a successful craft person, painted, crocheted, knitted, and made wooden items. She also loved working in her flower garden. Cynthia had a wonderful sense of humor.They are survived by their children: Michael E. Cornell and his wife Mary of Burlington, VT, and Lesa Cornell and her spouse Shannon of Sutton, VT, their grandchildren: James Michael Cornell, Victoria Kaitlin Renken, Leesa Opperman, and Samantha Opperman. They are also survived by their great grandchildren: Elliott Michael Renken, Dontae Opperman, and Lucas Opperman-Graham. Cynthia is survived by her sister Maryann Souliere. She was predeceased by her sister Earlene Rhye.They were predeceased by their son James Bernard Cornell.
A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in their memory can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 3, 2019