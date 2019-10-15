|
Cynthia Faye Turcotte Laplante, 84 passed away peacefully on Friday October 11, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born November 23, 1934 in Newport, Vermont. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Edward Turcotte and Esther Agnes Hancock Turcotte and was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Hector Charles Laplante.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter Lisa Laplante (Dan Case); sons Gregory Laplante (Brenda) and Timothy Laplante, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cynthia was a graduate of Burdett College in Boston, Massachusetts. Cynthia's love and devotion to her husband Chuck, took them to Tulsa, OK where they lived and raised their family for 42 years. Cynthia had a career with Kaiser Aluminum for 25 years as a Sales Representative in Tulsa, OK before moving to Chattanooga, TN in
2006.
Cynthia had an incredible love of music and singing. She started singing as a young girl of 5 years old and continued singing throughout her life. A fun fact about her was that she recorded a record in her teens. She sang in many choirs and singing groups including Sts. Peter and Paul Choir, Sweet Adeline's, Scenic City Chorus, and St. Stephen Choir. One of Cynthia's favorite pastimes was baseball and she was an avid Boston Red Sox fan her entire life. Thank goodness she did get to see them win the world series in her lifetime.
Her number one priority was her family. She gave all of herself to her children, grandchildren and the love of her life, Chuck. She loved her hometown of Newport Vermont and she and Chuck spent summers there enjoying their beautiful town with her nieces, nephews and friends. Her favorite times were with her family at the "Camp" eating lobster and spending time at the beach. We will miss her presence as we continue that tradition.
She was a loving Mother who lived Faith and Family daily. She was a strict disciplinarian and had an incredible work ethic and modeled perseverance, strong faith, and a never give up attitude. Working hard was the answer to any hurdle.
Her loving guidance was invaluable, and we will miss "running it past Mom". We hit the jackpot when it came to parents and we are all better people because of her unconditional love. She set the bar high, not only for herself but for her children and for that she will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Chattanooga Funeral Home 8214 E. Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church located at 7111 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga with Father Manuel Perez, Pastor.
Cynthia's final resting place will be with her husband Chuck at Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow, OK.
Cynthia was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Knights of Columbus. Memorials may be made in her name to the or the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council 6099, P.O. Box 21481 Chattanooga, TN 37424.
