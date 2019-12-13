|
Cynthia M. (Emerson) Washer, 84, of Barton, Vermont died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont with her family by her side. She was born on May 1, 1935 in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont to Lee E Emerson (69th Governor of Vermont) and Dorcas (Ball) Emerson.
On January 10, 1956, Cynthia married Hebert Washer. They made their home in Barton and had four children: Tanya, Terry, Johnny and Anne.
She was raised in Barton, Vermont but attended Montpelier High School during her father's time in office. She graduated from Barton Academy in 1953. Following in her father's footsteps, she attended Syracuse University where she majored in Political Science and graduated in 1957.
Cynthia worked for Manpower (an adult education organization) as a teacher. She shared the full-time position with her sister, Nancy, where they alternated between teaching and caring for their younger children. She later worked for Vermont Legal Aid as a Community Organizer. She loved sewing, reading, her cat, Cussy, and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Theriault of Brimfield, MA; cousin Roger Emerson of Ontario, Canada; daughter Tanya Bradley of Barton, Vermont (and predeceased by Tanya's husband, David Bradley); son Johnny Washer of Barton, Vermont; daughter Anne Plourde and her husband, Ray, of Amherst, NH; grandson Thomas Bradley and his wife, Bailey, of Colchester, Vermont and granddaughter Tara Bradley and her partner, Nick Stein, of Arlington, MA.
Cynthia was predeceased by her son, Terry Washer; former husband and friend, Hebert Washer and parents, Lee and Dorcas Emerson.
Calling hours will be held for Cynthia from 2:00-4:00 P.M. on Saturday December 14, 2019 with a prayer service at 3:30 P.M. by Chaplain Mickie Richard at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, VT 05822.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cynthia's memory can be made to an animal shelter in your community.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 13, 2019