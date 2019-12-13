|
Dallas Earl Curtis, age 90, of Pinson, AL. passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 17, 1929 to Lee and Margaret (Thelma) Curtis in Derby, VT. He is survived by his devoted, loving and caring wife, Betty, which he called his bride for 65 years; his loving daughter Nancy, her husband Andy Long; 6 grandchildren who called him Goompa and Papa, Heather Hunt and her husband Brian, Justin Corkins and his wife, Ashley, Christopher Long, Danielle Long Gallups and her husband Brandon, Dylan Curtis and Dallas Curtis; 2 great grandchildren, Mackenzie Corkins and Brian Hunt, all of which he adored. He loved his family and enjoyed them to the fullest with his joking and being a kid at heart himself. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Curtis, Sherrill Curtis, Arnold Curtis, June Williams and Margaret Plantier; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Patricia Curtis, beloved son, Edward Curtis, his parents, his brother John Curtis and baby sister, Erma Bell. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years beginning in 1951, being stationed in Germany. He often reminisced about his childhood and army days. He worked for the State of New York for 25 years, receiving his certification from Cornell University for Supervisors retiring in 1987. After retiring he moved back to Derby, VT., where he enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling, especially his and Betty's trips to Alaska. Dallas and Betty moved to Pinson, AL in 2008 where he enjoyed wood working and knitting Christmas stockings. Graveside services will be held at the Derby Center Cemetery in Derby, Vermont in the spring.
Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 13, 2019