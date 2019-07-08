Daniel Campbell Frascoia, 27, of Morgan, Vermont passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019 in Morgan. He was born on November 8, 1991 in Washington, D.C., beloved son of Scott and Sunday (Campbell) Frascoia.

Daniel graduated from Wellington High School in Wellington, FL. He entered the United States Air Force and was a member of the Vermont National Air Guard. He recently returned from training to work on F-35 fighter jets.

Daniel was employed by Tivoly in Derby Line, VT. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed target practicing, fishing, playing video games, playing pool, and taking his son to the park. He liked to make everyone happy, and he was always smiling. He also enjoyed helping his friends with various projects.

He is survived by his son Vincent Frascoia of Newport, Vermont, by his girlfriend Myla Blouin of Newport, Vermont, his parents Scott and Sunday Frascoia of NC, his brother Anthony Frascoia of NC, and his sister Domenica Frascoia of NC, paternal grandmother Theresa Frascoia of Florida, maternal grandparents, Dan and Esther Campbell of Florida,

And many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Aldo Frascoia.

Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday July 12, 2019.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Vincent Frascoia Fund c/o North Country Federal Credit Union, 1474 East Main Street Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 9, 2019