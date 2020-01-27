|
Daniel L. Phillabaum passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2020. He was a teacher, coach, Watsu giver, swim instructor, baseball pitcher, canoe livery director, Seymour Lake Lodge owner where he specialized as a fisherman, hunter, cook and so much more, ai chi instructor, outdoor leader and enthusiast, Air Force veteran...but mostly a devoted class A husband, father, and friend.
He touched many lives in our varied journeys here and there which held countless adventures. Our last five years in Puerto Rico gave his body the peace to relax and feel good.
He leaves behind his wife of 50+ years, Gayle; Daughter, Mollie and her husband Tony of Boston, MA. Son, Tod and his wife Amanda of Derby, VT. Awesome grandchildren Tea, Emily, Chloe, Danika and Merrick. He also leaves two brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and innumerable friends.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday January 29th from 3-5 p.m. at Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 37 Lake Street, Newport, VT. Funeral services will take place on Thursday the 30th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street Newport, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Doorways in Richmond, VA.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 28, 2020