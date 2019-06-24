Goshen, NH - Danny C. McCormick, 64, of Province Road, died Friday, June 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Newport, VT on April 23, 1955 the son of Henry C. and Stella R. (Lorimer) McCormick.

He spent his early years in the Newport, VT area and then went to work for Aubuchon Hardware. He worked in several different locations including Newport, VT, NY, back to Newport, VT and then in 1998 came to Newport, NH. Dan worked for Aubuchon for 40 years before retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and older cars.

He is predeceased by his parents and siblings: Janice Keet and Karen Lucas. He is survived by three sons, Will and his wife, Jericka McCormick of Newport, NH, Tim McCormick of Goshen, H and Ronnie McCormick of Claremont, NH; two granddaughters, Tegan and Remi ; siblings, John and his wife, Janis Wilson of Newport, VT, Joy and Danny Wallace of Quebec, Canada, Dawn and her husband, Kevin Perry of Derby, VT, Terry McCormick of Keene, NH and Kevin McCormick of Goshen, NH; his former wife and friend, Valerie McCormick of Goshen, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main Street, Newport, NH. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary