Danny L. Lamere, 60, of Brownington, VT passed away on February 13, 2019 in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on October 11, 1958 in Newport, VT to Frank Lamere Sr. and Beverly Mason.

Danny worked at J.P. Sicard where he was a general contractor. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper, enjoyed going boating with Candy; He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his time on the beach with Candy. He was quick witted and very humorous, he loved to joke both giving and receiving. Was a very active participant in the Wright Fishing Tournament with his grandson Tyler. Danny was also a member of the coon and cat club.

He is survived by his Fiancé of 39 years Candy Cota, children Carl Lamere and his wife Chelsey, Liza Lamere and her Fiancé Roy Stone, Melanie Fontaine and her husband Robby. He is also survived by his grand children Cheyanne Stone, Tyler Lamere, Kaylee Fontaine, Desteny Fontaine and Gavyn Fontaine, as well as his brother Frank Lamere Jr. and his wife Sharon, sisters, Sally McAllister and her husband Ron, Linda Lucas and husband Percy, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by both of his parents.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2019