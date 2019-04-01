David Charles Hathaway, 73 of Barton, died March 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to Orville C Hathaway and Erma (Bull) Hathaway on May 20, 1945 in Walton, NY.

He graduated from Hartwick College in 1967 with a degree in music education. Although he only taught for 4 years, music remained important throughout his life. He sang with Northsong for several years and was a member of the Barton United Church choir for more than 40 years. His rich bass voice will be missed.

On December 30, 1967, he married Dorothy May who survives him. Civic minded, he served his community through the years as a director on the Barton Graded School board, was chair of the Supervisory Union board, a director of the Orleans County Fair, a director of the VT Feed Dealers Assoc., a member of the Orleans Lions Club serving as a director, and for many years as Secretary. He served three terms, 1995-2000, in the Vermont House of Representatives. As a member of the Barton United Church he served as deacon, moderator of UCC Congregational meetings, and as treasurer for 25 years.

He owned and operated E.M. Brown and Son Inc. for 26 years. Although he lived most of his life in Red Sox Nation, he remained a loyal Yankee fan, true to his roots. After retiring, he enjoyed living on Crystal Lake. He loved traveling, restoring and pulling antique John Deere tractors and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons; Christopher Hathaway and his partner Debora Bartlett of Burlington, Michael Hathaway and his wife Melissa of Burlington; two grandchildren, Reid Hathaway and Iris Hathaway of Burlington; a sister Jane Thorick and her husband Phil of Binghamton, NY; sister-in-law Jane May of Barton and sister-in law and brother-in-law Mary and Brian King of Barton, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Fred May of Barton.

A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00pm at the Barton United Church with Rev. Evelyn M. Coupe and Rev. Alyssa May officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Barton United Church, P.O. Box 306 or the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (pkdcure.org). Internment will be at a later date at the North (Nye) Cemetery. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.