David Kenneth Eastman, 59, of Newport Center, Vermont passed away on August 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1959 in Newport to Alton and Geraldine (Pettengill) Eastman. On October 19, 1985 he married the former Laurie Cheney who survives him.
David was a self-employed truck driver for many years. His hobbies included attending the NASCAR races with Todd and Cindy Willis, skiing, golfing, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and trucking with Laurie.
He is survived by his wife Laurie Eastman of Newport Center, VT, by his children: Jason Eastman and his wife Sara of Newport Center, Vt, and Jessie Wright and her husband Ian of Barton, VT, by his grandchildren: Sienna, Jailyn, and Jason Eastman, Miley and Liam Wright. He is also survived by his siblings: Colleen Loomis of Hardwick, VT, Rick Eastman and his wife Connie of Newport Center, VT, and Judy Brown of St. Johnsbury, VT, by his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws: Candy and David LeBlanc of North Troy, VT, Sheryl and Fred Brown of Newport Center, VT, Karen and Bruno Marquis of Newport,VT, Michael and Laurie Cheney of Newport Center, VT, and Jodye and Alan Buck of Newport Center, VT, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends: Andre Patenaude and Mark Forbes. He was predeceased by his parents, and by his brother Albert Eastman.
Friends may call from 2-4 P.M. on Monday August 26, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport followed by funeral services at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor George Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Newport Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the University of Vermont Medical Center Dialysis Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Main Campus, Shepardson South, Level 4, Burlington, VT 05401. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 22, 2019