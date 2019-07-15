Dean Moulton Comstock, 89, passed on July 10, 2019 in Newport, Vermont. Dean was born in Barton, VT to Leigh and Leona (Moulton) Comstock. Dean was married to Barbara Jennie Willis for 49 years, who predeceased him in 1999.

After graduating from Barton Academy and Graded School, he attended one year at the University of Vermont and returned to his family business at Comstock's Market which was famous for their fine meats and Comstock's smoked ham, bacon and cheese. The roots trace back four generations to Dean's grandfather, Fred Comstock, driving a meat wagon through town, to opening Comstock's market on Barton's upper Main Street. The business was passed on from father to son; to Leigh, to Dean and finally to Michael Comstock. In 1975 Dean and Alfred Cole developed C&C Supermarket, fulfilling a dream of his.

Dean was an active member of the Barton United Church and the Masonic Temple. He was president of the Vermont Grocer's Association and awarded the Vermont Independent Grocer of the Year. He was instrumental in getting the Community National Bank to expand into Barton, also serving on it's Board of Directors.

Later in life Dean spent time on his sailboat at Willoughby Lake, his "special place".

He is survived by his fiancé, Sarah Ryan, who Dean had known for several years and met after the passing of Barbara. He had always enjoyed Willoughby Lake and he and Sarah loved going to Florida in the winter to enjoy the sun and sand and where they eventually bought a winter home.

He is also survived by his three children: Sue Menard and her husband Frank; Terry Dudley and her partner, Harry Mueller; Michael Comstock and his partner, Lin Ball, by his grandchildren: Arawn, Jonathan, and Nathan Menard; Wendy (Dudley) Leithead and Tricia (Dudley) Doran; Jordan and Isaac Comstock and 9 great grandchildren; his sister Betty (Comstock) Prevost and niece Betsey (Prevost) Ricciardi and her husband, Alan.

He is also survived by Sarah's children: Catherine Gammell and fiancé Marcel Lapierre, Gregory Ryan and his partner Cheryl; George Ryan and his wife Valerie , 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and special friends Thomas and Janice Loomis.

Sarah and Dean's families are very appreciative of the wonderful care and kindness given to him and them while he was a patient at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Barton United Church with the Rev. Evelyn Coupe officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Westmore. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Barton United Church, 15 Glover Road, Barton, Vermont 05822. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 16, 2019