Dennis A Guyette, 60 of Lowell, passed away August 2 peacefully, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his friends, and loving wife Ginger who never left his side.
On September 26, 1958 he was born in Moses Lake Washington to Joseph and Eugenia Guyette. He lived many years in Orleans county before moving to Kansas. There he worked in the oil fields, and for the McCurrys who owned a produce farm, driving truck. Dennis moved back to Vermont and worked many jobs, including building additions on Percy farms, and houses with Jeff Ward. The last 35 years he was a dedicated concrete worker for Walker Construction. He became a member of New Hope Bible Church, and accepted the Lord as his Savior. He enjoyed Men on Missions where he traveled to other states helping churches in need. He enjoyed the men's breakfast, the pool ministry, and arm wrestling with his church family. Dennis loved riding his motorcycle but his favorite thing to do was hunting. He loved walking through the woods hoping to get the "Big One".
On July 1, 1995 Dennis married the love of his life Virginia Pierce - Cleary. They renewed their vows through Christ on July 1, 2017 now is sadly left behind. Also he leaves his step daughter Michelle, his daughters Erica, Autumn and her husband Nick Farrar, three brothers Gary and wife Carolyn, Mark and Sara, Timothy and wife Marie, six grandchildren he loved deeply, Xander whom he raised, Alexis, Stormie, Ava, Eugenia, Terry Bruce and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was predeceased by his stepdad John Pato, his mother Eugenia, his father Joseph, his sister in-law JoAnn and his beloved brother Terry Bruce, his grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Many thanks goes to his church family, Melody Phillips, Gwen Hislop, and the hospice nurses that made him comfortable. A big thanks to many friends and family who visited.
Any and all contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Lamoille . A celebration of life will be held in Irasburg at New Hope Bible Church Sunday August 11, at 1pm. The family also invites you to share your memoires by visiting www.awrfh.com
Dennis deeply loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 9, 2019