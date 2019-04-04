Dennis Michael Mientka, 85, of Albany, died April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Dennis was born to Ellen and Bruce Mientka on May 20, 1933 in Springfield, MA. As a young man, Dennis was in the Air Force and served in the Korean War.

Dennis married his wife, Marilyn, on December 7, 1974. They moved from New York City to Vermont in 1978. After he left the service, he pursued a career in film acting. He worked on several television series including Naked City and The Nurses. His Vermont work includes: High Water, Ethan Frome, Where the Rivers Flow North, and A Stranger in the Kingdom.

He painted many homes and churches in this area. He was the choir master at St. Paul's Church in Barton and later helped his friend, Father Nadeau, with the renovation of the Church. Dennis enjoyed coaching baseball and softball, and loved watching his children play sports.

Dennis is survived by Marilyn and his children: Mariah, Tarah, Matthew, Sara, Katie and her co-parent Lionel, Meghan and her husband Gregory, Bridget, Anne and her partner Arlo; as well as grandchildren Lindsey, Holly, Hannah, Daniel, Kylee, Courtney, Lilith, Saulius, Joseph, Calvin, and Bennett.

A graveside service will be held later this spring for family members. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Joshua House, Northeast Kingdom, Vermont.

[email protected] . Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary