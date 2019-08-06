|
|
Desiree Ruth Leblanc-Todora, age 39 passed away on July 29th, 2019, just four hours after she wed the love of her life, Jason Todora.
Desiree was born in Eden, Vermont and grew up in Newport, Vermont. She graduated from North Country High School and Johnson State College. Desiree had two master degrees in education and spent her adult life tutoring and mentoring students. She especially had a passion to work with children who had special needs. She, as a life long learner was always involved in courses and training. She loved to learn. Desiree used her passion in her personal life adopting three children with special needs with their father Timothy Truett.
Desiree was a very special person sharing her many talents. She was an inspiration to many with her warm smile, contagious laugh, knowledge, and being positive. She truly was an earth angel.
Desiree passed after a courageous and graceful four year battle with ovarian cancer. She was an inspiration to the many who followed her through her transparent and honest journey.
Desiree leaves behind her husband, Jason Todora, her 5 children, Dakota (Kat), Abbey, Jamie, Justin & Olivia Truett, her three step children, Tony, Grace, and Rocco Todora. She also leaves her mother, Judith Boucher and her partner Duane Spaulding, her sister Melissa Bouchard and partner Dale Glass, her brother William LeBlanc, her special Aunt Pat and Uncle Bob, several aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends and her close friends Evanna, Amy, Justine & Wendy.
She was predeceased by her father, Arthur LeBlanc, her Aunt Bernadette Lopresti, her special Uncle Butch Boucher and his wife Linda, a special cousin Ernie Gratton and several other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Bunker's Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201.
There will also be a celebration of her life in Newport, Vermont. Details will follow as arrangements are made. For on line condolences please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Desiree's name to : The Singletons 20235 N. Cave Creek Road,
Suite 104-503, Phoenix, AZ 85024 or at www.thesingletonaz.org
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 7, 2019