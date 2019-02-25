Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Diana Guillette
Diana B. Guillette, 56, of Newport, Vermont passed away on February 21, 2019 in Newport. She was born on April 21, 1962 in Newport to Howard and Rachel (Lahar) Brainerd.
She is survived by her children: Matthew Guillette of Pittsford, VT, Lindsay Guillette of East Montpelier, VT, and Abbey Guillette of Derby, VT, by her granddaughter Alyson Nault of East Montpelier, VT, by her life partner Scott Hamilton of Coventry, VT, her siblings: Linda Jones and her husband Brian of Derby, VT, and Lee Karzmarczyk and her husband John of New Haven, VT, father of her three children: Guy Guillette of Derby, VT, and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
Diana loved cookouts, being with her family and dragon flies. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch. com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2019
