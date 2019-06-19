Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Diana Kinney
Diana L. Kinney, 69, of Derby Line, Vermont passed away on June 15, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on July 4, 1949 in Newport to Maurice and Anna (Lucas) Tice. She married Albert Kinney in 1971 who predeceased her in 2010.
Diana's hobbies included fishing, playing darts, raising chickens, 4 wheeling, and putting puzzles together. She loved her family and all their visits.
She is survived by two sons: John Kinney and his wife Andrea of Newport Center, VT, and Kevin Kinney and his wife Jennifer of Holland, VT, by her grandchildren: Victoria and her fiancé Josh Brigham of N. Troy, VT, Makayla Kinney, Isiak Pothier, Hailey Pothier, Jorja Kinney, and Arianna Kinney all of Newport Center, VT, Madison Letourneau Kinney, Tisha Bailey, Mya Bailey, and Braydyn Kinney all of Holland, VT, by her siblings: Terry Tice and his wife Lorraine of Holland, VT, Nancy Pellletier and her husband John of North Troy, VT, Gloria Willis and companion George St. Onge of Newport Center, VT, Sally Tice of Derby, VT, Deborah Shepard and her husband Craig of Holland, VT, Lorraine Griffin and her husband Randy of Morgan, VT, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins and by her special friend Jack Hoadley of Newport, VT.
She was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Anna Tice and her brother Maurice Tice, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at the Mead Hill Cemetery in Holland on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on June 20, 2019
