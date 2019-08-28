|
Donald E. Coderre Sr., 83, of Newport, VT Passed away on August 25, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Berkshire Center, VT to Eddy Coderre and Fabelia Vachon. In 1957 he married Jeannette Arel who predeceased him.
Donald worked for Blow and Cote as a Carpenter for many years. He enjoyed remodeling old homes, fishing, traveling with his wife and best friend Jeannette, which included spending winters in Florida. He always enjoyed family get togethers and helped his wife take care of foster children.
He is survived by his children Yvette Cullop and her husband Derek of NY, Donald Coderre Jr. and his wife Ellen of FL, Anita Gleason of Irasburg, VT and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, by his sisters Geisel Damon of Morgan, VT, Estelle Wheeler and her husband Alfred of Newport Center and by daughter-in-law Kathy Coderre of North Troy, VT.
He was predeceased by his sisters Jeannette, Cecile, Danange and Rita, brothers Marcel, Eugene, Raymond, Lucien, and Gaetan, his son Roland Coderre and his grandson Tony Jones.
Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell with Father Paul Sebastian officiating. Internment to follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911 Newport, VT 05855.On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
