Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Donald Coderre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Lowell, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Coderre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Coderre Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Coderre Sr. Obituary
Donald E. Coderre Sr., 83, of Newport, VT Passed away on August 25, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Berkshire Center, VT to Eddy Coderre and Fabelia Vachon. In 1957 he married Jeannette Arel who predeceased him.
Donald worked for Blow and Cote as a Carpenter for many years. He enjoyed remodeling old homes, fishing, traveling with his wife and best friend Jeannette, which included spending winters in Florida. He always enjoyed family get togethers and helped his wife take care of foster children.
He is survived by his children Yvette Cullop and her husband Derek of NY, Donald Coderre Jr. and his wife Ellen of FL, Anita Gleason of Irasburg, VT and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, by his sisters Geisel Damon of Morgan, VT, Estelle Wheeler and her husband Alfred of Newport Center and by daughter-in-law Kathy Coderre of North Troy, VT.
He was predeceased by his sisters Jeannette, Cecile, Danange and Rita, brothers Marcel, Eugene, Raymond, Lucien, and Gaetan, his son Roland Coderre and his grandson Tony Jones.
Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 30, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell with Father Paul Sebastian officiating. Internment to follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911 Newport, VT 05855.On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now