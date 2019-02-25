Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Donald Cote
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Donald G. Cote Obituary
Donald G. Cote, 87, of Jay, Vermont passed away on February 22, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on July 12, 1931 in Mansonville, Quebec to George and Maybelle (Morse) Cote. On July 12, 1950 he married Iris Davis who survives him.
Don was a truck driver for Jay Peak for 26 years. He also help build some of the original trails for the Ski Resort. He drove truck for his son for 10 years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on cars and small engines, heating and plumbing and he was a "Don" of all trades.
He is survived by his wife Iris Cote of Jay, VT, by his children: Janice Santaw and her husband Bruce of Jay, VT, Winston Cote of Jay, VT, and Jocelyn Willey and her husband Arnold "Arnie" of Morrisville, VT. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and their spouses and companions and by great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Cote in 2016 and by his sister Viola Knowlton in 2018.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday February 27, 2019 with Pastor Paul Essaff officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Jay Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2019
