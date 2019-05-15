Donald Milton Farrar, 100, of Derby Line, VT passed away on May 13, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on July 24, 1918 in Newport, VT to Harry Farrar and Sophia Magoon.

Donald was a very hard working farmer who owned his own farm for 75 years. He also enjoyed building birdhouses, loved all kinds of birds, hunting, fishing, gardening, playing horse shoes, loved country music and loved to reminisce.

He is survived by his brother Richard Farrar and his wife Clarice of Newport Center, VT, Sister Lucille Driver of Morgan, VT as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Wayne Farrar, and sisters Velma Grenier and Eureta Burke.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Newport Center Cemetery with Rev. Chris Barton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to a .