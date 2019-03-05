Donald Paul Tetreault, 63, of Newport, passed away peacefully in his home, after his long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born in Manchester, NH on February 4, 1956, to the late Raoul and Aurore (Arel) Tetreault. He was then raised on the family farm in East Charleston, VT.

On May 15, 1999 he married the love of his life, Kim (Fournier), who survives him. They shared a full and happy 20 years together, with half of those years living in Arizona and Vermont.

He is survived by Kim, his six children: his daughter Jessica & her husband Corey Sicotte, of Derby, his daughter Crystal & her husband Jonathan O'Keefe, of Island Pond, his son Brian & his wife Cierra Tetreault, of West Charleston, his step daughter Erin & her husband Cory Swafford, of Waterbury, his step son Raymond & his wife Valerie DeLabruere, of Las Vegas, his step daughter Brook & her husband Eric Minetti, of Colchester and by his seven grandchildren: Karoleena, Aubrey, Gabriel, Austin, Twins: Ayla & Vanica and Ayla.

He is also survived by his five siblings and their spouses: Irene & Robert Niles, Robert & Denise Tetreault, Annette & Lucien Poulin, Camil & Michelle Tetreault, and Jane & Michael Jacobs. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Samuel Gonyaw.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, making people laugh, dancing (aka crazy legs), traveling, gambling, camping, fishing, four wheeling in the desert, keeping his cars cleaned, and road trips with no destination.

Family and friends may call, Friday March 15, at 10:00am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newport.. There will be a funeral service immediately following, at 11:00am. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary