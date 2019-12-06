|
|
Donnal Dean Maloney Sr., 90, originally of Newport,VT, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Middlebury, VT. Dean was born on August 10, 1929, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Leo and Mabel (Leavitt) Maloney. He lived most of his life in Vermont, and was a graduate of Newport High School. He was voted "best friend" and "class clown" of his senior class, a reputation he maintained all throughout his life.
Dean was employed by New England Telephone Co. for thirty three years. He worked as a cable splicer, foreman for cable and line, as well as a quality auditor in Boston, MA. After his retirement from the phone company, he worked part time for Newport Cable Co. and the Newport Fire Department.
Dean was a member of Newport Post 21 American Legion, Telephone Pioneers of America, charter member of the Border Jaycees, and coached Little League baseball in Newport. He also worked as a volunteer for the Newport Chamber of Commerce. Dean, along with his wife Rita, spent many years raising funds for The Pope Memorial Animal Shelter. For this volunteer service, Dean and Rita received the couples Community Service Award through the Community National Bank.
Dean served two years (March 1951 – March 1953) in the United States Military (Army) Security Agency in Petaluma, CA.
Family members Dean leaves behind include his daughter, Darin Maloney and her husband Norm Rodd, his grandson Seth Maloney and his wife Liz, step granddaughters, Hiata Corduan and her partner Jason, and Maia Corduan and her husband Jess. Dean also leaves behind his cousin Joyce Kinne, his niece Tanina Garabedian and her husband Harold, his brother-in-law Andrew Gosselin and his wife Wanda. He leaves behind many other cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well. Dean was predeceased by his wife Rita, his brother Bill, his sister Pat, his son Don, and his grandson Ben. He was Dad, Brother, Uncle Dean, Gramp, cousin, and friend to all of us.
We are deeply grateful to all his caregivers and friends at The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury, and his hospice caregivers, all who cared so lovingly for him during his brief illness.
Dean moved to Middlebury in July, 2019, to be near his daughter and son-in-law. However, his heart remained in Newport. He loved his many years living on Lake Memphremagog, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and motor-boating with Rita to all points north. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Derby Line Cemetery. A notice will be posted in The Newport Daily Express in early May 2020, with a reminder of the date, time and details regarding the memorial service. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 7, 2019