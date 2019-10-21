|
We lost one of the sweetest and kindest angels on earth today. Her children had the privilege of calling her mom. Doris Austin Brown, 89, of Derby, VT passed away on October 15, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on March 2, 1930 in West Charleston, VT to Lynn Austin and Evelyn Allen. On August 6, 1948 she married Floyd Brown who predeceased her in 2005.
Doris centered her life on her children, her life revolved around them. She loved her children unconditionally; this love was spread to grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris enjoyed homemaking, baking and loving her children. And her love and joy will now be given to all in heaven.
She is survived by her children Faye Stocker and her husband Ken, Gail Sheltra, Sherry Ingalls and her husband Dennis, Blaine Brown and his wife Pearla, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her brothers Gordon Austin and his wife, and Wayne Austin. As well as numerous nieces and
nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Floyd Brown, her daughter Linda Basford, son-in-law Brian Basford, daughter Christine Brown, sister Beverly Bowen, grandson Jeremy Brown and great grandson Hunter Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT with Rev. David Lisner officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Interment to follow at West Charleston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory to the of VT, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 22, 2019