Earl D. Laber, 93, of Derby, VT passed away on August 12, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on October 15, 1925 in Springfield, VT to Ralph Laber and Agnes Baker Laber. His father was a machinist and together they raised three children. The family was very proud and though they had very little during the Great Depression and his father died young in 1937, this formed a strong determination in Earl's mind to help the family out. Earl started working young at the age of 12 and by age 15 had researched raising chickens, constructed a three story chicken house, having an open charge account at the local grain store, and by age 17 had 1000 or more chickens which he used to supplement the family income. Earl's time was spent working to help the family and formed his mindset for the rest of his life.
Earl went to Springfield High School where he was enrolled in the school's electrical co-op program where he worked five weeks at various factories including John T Slack Co and Vermont Foundries, a defense contractor and five weeks in class. He graduated and became an electrician at the Foundry receiving a deferment because of this position as electrician. Even though his mother did not want him to enlist, he joined the US Navy in 1944, passed the electrical course and was assigned to the destroyer escort USS Slater DE-766 (now a museum on the water in the Port of Albany, NY). He served on several trips across the Atlantic (Destroyer Escorts protected the huge convoys) and Pacific duty where he experienced storms that almost sunk the ship, German torpedos and a typhoon.
After the war Earl returned to Springfield, VT where he continued as an electrician and his Navy duty and factory experience provided him in-depth electrical theory and hands-on experience, and cemented in his mind that he would find a career in the electrical field. During the war Springfield was a major contributor to the war effort as the machine tool town drew many workers including Earl's future wife Miriam Brewer, who left her small town of North Derby, Vt to find work. They were married October 26, 1946 in North Derby, moved to the Northeast Kingdom and soon after started a motor rewind business in 1953 named Green Mountain Electric. By the 1960's the business under Earl's guidance switched to electrical wholesale and was renamed Green Mountain Electrical Supply. Eventually, Miriam, their three sons and Steve Carpenter joined the company. Earl retired to take care of Miriam who had Alzheimers, caring for her until her death.
His legacy was watching his children expand and grow Green Mountain Electric Supply from one location in Newport to fourteen locations in the New England area. He also was instrumental in the creation of the Cornerstone Evangelical Church in Derby, Vt where he served as elder.
He enjoyed reading scripture, leading Bible studies, visiting the homes of church members as well as friends, going to camp on Salem Lake, visiting local nursing homes and he also built many homes for his family. Earl was a member of the Destroyer Escort Association and the Cornerstone Evangelical Church.
His journey was and is about encompassing faith, family values and work ethics learned during his life as a boy of twelve who lost his father to cancer and the hardship caused by that, the Great Depression and the war years.
He is survived by his children: Gary Laber and his wife Jocelyn of Derby, VT, Scott Laber and his wife Patricia of Derby, VT and Gregg Laber and his wife Patty of St. Albans, VT, his grandchildren Nathan Laber and his wife Holly, Seth Morvay and his wife Kristal, Justin Laber, Ellen Swenson and her husband Paul, Kurt Laber and his wife Shelly, Ryan Laber and his wife Rebekah, Joshua Laber and his wife Karen, Jenna Jarvis and her husband Sean and Jeremy Laber and his wife Amanda. He is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and his sister Avis Augustinovich and her husband Andrew, brother in law Elwin Brewer and sister -in-law Sandra Kalinowski.
He was predeceased by his wife Miriam, both his parents, his brother Ferris Laber and special friend Rita Bowen.
Friends may call at the Cornerstone Evangelical Church on Quarry Road Newport, VT from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Friday August 16, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 with Pastor Glen Saaman officiating. Internment to follow at Marlington Cemetery in Stanstead, Quebec. Should friends desire donations in his memory may be made to the Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, USS Slater DE-766, P.O. Box 1926, Albany, NY, 12201-1926. The USS Slater, docked in the Port of Albany will be flying flag at half-mast Friday August 16, 2019. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
