Edward Fortin 66, of Holland, VT, well known farmer passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 22, 1953 in Burlington, VT.
He married Theresa (Bullis) Fortin April 20, 1974 who survives him.
Proud and blessed with five wonderful children
Blessed with thirteen grandchildren & one great grandson
Bought family farm in 1995. Naming the farm God's Country Farm. Hard working man with passion of farming, family and friends, including businesses.
He graduated from N.C.U. High School in 1971 becoming the 1st class to attend this school for the full four years.
In his younger years he worked on his grandparents and parent's farm. Other than being a farmer he also worked for Turners, Indian Head Plywood and later owning his own farm which he is passing on to his son.
Leaving behind his beloved wife: Theresa Fortin of Holland, Vt., of 45 years
Children and their spouses: Adrian & Jessica Fortin of Derby, Vt., Jessica & Scott Burdick of Brownington, Vt., Ernest & Kristy Fortin of Windsor, Vt., Tonya Ashman & Andy Starr of Troy, Vt., Ariel & Andrew Comtois of Derby, Vt.
Grandchildren: Olyvia & Emma Fortin, Derby, Vt., Riley, Cameron & Josiah Burdick, Brownington, Vt., Hayley, Maison & Lucey, Windsor, Vt., Alyssa Ashman & Eric Scott, Hubert, NC., Bryant Ashman, Morgan, Vt. & Elizabeth-Marie Bates, Troy, Vt., Valerie & Duncan Comtois, Derby, Vt.
Great grandchild: Alex Scott, Hubert, NC.
Sibling: Francis Fortin, Fort Mills, S.C.
(Sibling) In-Laws: David & Lorriane Bullis, Barre, Vt., Debra & Richard Turner, Sandia Peak, NM, Thomas & Colleen Bullis, Georgia, Vt.
Neices and Nephews & great neices and nephew: Shawn, Michelle & Payton Bullis, Mansfield, Ma., Scott, Cecilia & Jack Bullis, Cooper City, Fl., Mathew, Rosa, Eleni & Elisa Turner, Santa Fe, NM., Daniel & Vanessa Turner, Albuquerque, NM., Deanna, Drew, Tristan & Tyler Oliveira, Newalla, Ok., and Christopher, Jennifer, Alex & Vida Cox, Montgomery Ctr., Vt.
Joining his parents - Henry & Cecile Fortin, Sister - Lucy Lagasse.
In-Laws - John & Beverly Bullis
Loved farming, children, grandchildren & great grandson, family, friends and hunting. Thankful and proud of his family.
Lucky farmer who managed to see these places with his wife: NH, ME, NY, PA, MA, CT, NJ, MD,VA, FL, Bahamas, HI, Puerto Rico; St. Maarten, St. Thomas, NV, NM, MT, WY, ID, QC, ON, BC, AK, YT.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 10, 2020